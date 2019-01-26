Media player
The deaf DJ who feels the beats
Being deaf and a DJ means interacting with music in a different way.
John McDevitt believes music can be enjoyed by anyone and this passion even helped him learn to talk as a child.
John has now gone further and forged a name for himself DJing across the UK.
26 Jan 2019
