The man who captured his whole life in film

Video

Harry Birrell was given a cine-camera at about age 11 by his grandparents, with whom he lived in Paisley.

He went on to make more than 400 films on life, love and war throughout his years.

He even built a tiny cinema to show off his work inside his home in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.

These films have now been unearthed and transformed into a documentary.