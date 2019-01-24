Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alex Salmond arrives at court
Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has arrived at court following his arrest.
Police Scotland had earlier confirmed that a 64-year-old man had been charged and said a report would be sent to prosecutors.
It is not yet known what charge Mr Salmond may face.
Police had been investigating following a Scottish government inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment, which he denies.
24 Jan 2019
