Edinburgh's Hogmanay begins with torchlight procession
A torchlight procession has marked the start of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.
Thousands of people took to the city's streets along the Royal Mile and finishing in Holyrood Park.
The event on Sunday was the beginning of three days of celebrations to welcome in 2019.
31 Dec 2018
