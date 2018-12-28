Linda Norgrove's Afghan climbing legacy

Media player
Linda Norgrove's legacy for young Afghan climber
In 2010, Linda Norgrove from Lewis was seized by rebels in Afghanistan and was later killed during a rescue attempt.
The Linda Norgrove Foundation gave funding to Ascend, a US charity that supports young climbers in Afghanistan.
In August this year, Hanifa Yousoufi became the first Afghan woman to climb her country's highest peak, Mount Noshaq.
28 Dec 2018
