Linda Norgrove's Afghan climbing legacy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Linda Norgrove's legacy for young Afghan climber

In 2010, Linda Norgrove from Lewis was seized by rebels in Afghanistan and was later killed during a rescue attempt.

The Linda Norgrove Foundation gave funding to Ascend, a US charity that supports young climbers in Afghanistan.

In August this year, Hanifa Yousoufi became the first Afghan woman to climb her country's highest peak, Mount Noshaq.

  • 28 Dec 2018