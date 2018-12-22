Hamish the polar bear turns one
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hamish the polar bear turns one

Hamish the polar bear has been celebrating his first birthday in his Highland home.

Hamish shares an enclosure with his mother Victoria at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorms.

Park staff marked his birthday this week by giving him treats encased in an ice block and food hidden inside cardboard boxes.

  • 22 Dec 2018