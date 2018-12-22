Media player
'Bring back Woolworths, it was brilliant!'
It's now 10 years since the ubiquitous Woolworths stores disappeared from Scottish high streets.
The general retailer fell foul of changing shopping habits and difficult times after the financial crash.
But Woolies still has a fond place in the hearts of shoppers and former staff alike.
22 Dec 2018
