Granddad's doorstep reaction goes viral

Video

"Aw, hello hen!" - a granddad has gone viral after his granddaughter captured a compilation of his sweet reaction to her coming round for dinner.

Jennifer Barclay has been collecting the footage of her visits to 87-year-old Robert in Methil in Fife.

Her "Granddad diaries" video on Twitter has already clocked up more than 8 million views in four days.

Jennifer, 23, said that her granddad is "a bit overwhelmed by it all". She added: "He keeps asking when he's to go and sign autographs!"