New evidence uncovered by BBC Scotland has raised fresh questions about the way police officers treated a man who died in their custody.

Fife father-of-two Sheku Bayoh, 31, died in 2015 after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy.

CCTV, other footage and documents obtained by the BBC casts doubt on some of the officers' accounts of the events that led to the death.

Police Scotland said they could not comment while the case was ongoing.