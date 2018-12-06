Media player
'I was spiked and clubs need to do something about it'
Corey says her drink was spiked during a night out in Glasgow.
"I couldn't feel my legs, I couldn't feel my arms, I couldn't speak properly," she says.
The 18 year old told BBC Scotland it was terrifying and is calling on night clubs to do more to help others who are targeted.
She says victim-blaming must stop.
06 Dec 2018
