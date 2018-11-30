Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clutha survivors open up about their recovery
Ann Faulds and Michael Byrne survived the 2013 Clutha crash.
They discussed their ongoing psychological recovery when they met recently through volunteering at the Clutha Trust's charity shop.
Ten people were killed when the police helicopter fell onto the busy Glasgow pub five years ago.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window