Nicola Sturgeon does Baby Shark
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicola Sturgeon does Baby Shark dance at Bute House

Nicola Sturgeon has learned the Baby Shark dance craze from some young visitors.

The group of young Scottish carers showed her the actions at the Bute House Christmas party.

They persuaded the first minister to reveal the footage on her Twitter account.

  • 23 Nov 2018