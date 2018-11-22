Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Did Dundee inspire Frankenstein author Mary Shelley?
Mary Shelley had close links with the city of Dundee.
The Frankenstein author spent two years of her life there as a teenager.
Dundee University is holding events to mark her time in the city.
Credits - Mary Shelley: Cheryl McGregor. The Monster: James Barrowman
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-46310552/did-dundee-inspire-frankenstein-author-mary-shelleyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window