Sturgeon speaks about Lennon abuse

Nicola Sturgeon has said "nobody should have to suffer the abuse and attacks" that Neil Lennon has had to suffer.
The first minister made the comments after she was asked a question by Labour MSP James Kelly at First Minister's Questions.
Mr Lennon, the manager of Hibs, said he believed he suffered anti-Catholic "racism" in Scotland after he was struck by a coin during a game with Edinburgh rivals Hearts.
The Northern Irishman was struck by the missile after celebrating a disallowed Hearts goal near the end of the match.
08 Nov 2018
