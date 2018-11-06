Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portraits recall Iolaire disaster near Stornoway in 1919
An award-winning artist is painting portraits of 100 of the 201 men who lost their lives in the Western Isles' Iolaire disaster of 1 January 1919.
The naval yacht HMY Iolaire was carrying home hundreds of sailors after the end of World War One.
The vessel was wrecked on a reef called the Beasts of Holm near Stornoway, in Lewis.
Western Isles-based artist Margaret Ferguson's portraits will help to mark 100 years since the disaster.
-
06 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-46118603/portraits-recall-iolaire-disaster-near-stornoway-in-1919Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window