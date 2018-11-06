Portraits recall Iolaire disaster

Video

An award-winning artist is painting portraits of 100 of the 201 men who lost their lives in the Western Isles' Iolaire disaster of 1 January 1919.

The naval yacht HMY Iolaire was carrying home hundreds of sailors after the end of World War One.

The vessel was wrecked on a reef called the Beasts of Holm near Stornoway, in Lewis.

Western Isles-based artist Margaret Ferguson's portraits will help to mark 100 years since the disaster.