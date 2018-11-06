Michelin workers react to factory closure

Video

Michelin is to close its tyre factory in Dundee, with the loss of about 850 jobs, confirming that it will leave the city by 2020.

The company said the factory was "unsuitable" given current market conditions and it would not be financially viable to invest further.

Workers were informed of the decision during a short meeting at the plant at about 08:00 on Tuesday.

They were sent home and told that production will resume on Thursday, with many angered at how the news was leaked to the press before the workers knew themselves.