Michelin factory boss on "difficult day"

Dundee Michelin factory workers have spoken of their shock after the company announced its intention to close the plant, with the loss of all 845 jobs.

The tyre factory will close by mid-2020 after the French firm deemed it "unsuitable" in the current climate.

Workers were sent home until Thursday following a meeting at the factory officially confirming the closure.

Factory boss John Reid reflected on why the factory will close and how it was a "difficult day for all of us".