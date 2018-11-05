Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jim Torbett abuse survivor: 'We've got him'
A man who survived abuse at the hands of Jim Torbett has said: "We've got him, he can't hurt anybody else for a long time."
Kenny Campbell was a member of Celtic Boys Club.
The club's founder, 71-year-old Jim Torbett, was jailed for six years after being convicted of sexually abusing three boys over an eight-year period.
Speaking outside the High Court in Glasgow, Mr Campbell said he had given evidence to protect other children from harm: "I'll know that I've made a difference and I'll know that it's been worthwhile."
-
05 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window