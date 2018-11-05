Jim Torbett abuse survivor: 'We've got him'

Video

A man who survived abuse at the hands of Jim Torbett has said: "We've got him, he can't hurt anybody else for a long time."

Kenny Campbell was a member of Celtic Boys Club.

The club's founder, 71-year-old Jim Torbett, was jailed for six years after being convicted of sexually abusing three boys over an eight-year period.

Speaking outside the High Court in Glasgow, Mr Campbell said he had given evidence to protect other children from harm: "I'll know that I've made a difference and I'll know that it's been worthwhile."