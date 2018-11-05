Footage of Torbett at Celtic Boys Club
Video

Archive footage of Jim Torbett at Celtic Boys Club

Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett has been convicted of sexually abusing three boys over an eight-year period.

Footage from the 1970s shows him at an awards ceremony for Celtic Boys Club.

Torbett founded the boys club in 1966.

