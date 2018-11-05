Footage of Torbett at Celtic Boys Club

Media player
Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett has been convicted of sexually abusing three boys over an eight-year period.
Footage from the 1970s shows him at an awards ceremony for Celtic Boys Club.
Torbett founded the boys club in 1966.
05 Nov 2018
