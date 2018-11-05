Sturgeon awards Bafta to Alan Cumming

Media player
Nicola Sturgeon presents Scottish Bafta to Alan Cumming
Actor Alan Cumming receives a Scottish Bafta for his outstanding contribution to film and television.
The award was presented by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at a ceremony in Glasgow.
The pair posed for selfies with fans on the red carpet outside the city's Radisson hotel.
05 Nov 2018
