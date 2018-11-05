Yacht fire rescue after lightning strike
Nine UK tourists have been rescued from a burning yacht after it was struck by lightning.

They were on board the 50ft (15m) chartered boat off the coast of Phuket in Thailand during a tropical storm.

The group, understood to be from Scotland, were helped by a passing fishing boat before the coastguard arrived.

