'We're becoming more like Jack and Victor', say Still Game creators
Still Game masterminds Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill have said they are becoming more like their on-screen egos Jack and Victor.
The comedy duo behind the popular characters told BBC Timeline that the passing years had made it easier to get into character.
They also revealed how they broke the news to the rest of the cast that the ninth series would be the last for the residents of Craiglang.
02 Nov 2018
