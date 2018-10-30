Media player
Home from home in Glasgow's £21m hospice
A £21m palliative care hospice designed to be a 'home from home' has opened in Glasgow.
The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice has moved from its central location by the banks of the River Clyde to the serene setting of one of Glasgow's largest parks.
Based on a Scandinavian style of care, the site is designed with a focus on the wellbeing of patients, their families and staff.
30 Oct 2018
