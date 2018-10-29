Counselling help after friend's suicide
Connor Smith was in his third year at the University of Western Scotland studying computer games development when he began counselling.

It came after a close friend of Connor's had taken his own life.

The number of university students in Scotland seeking support for mental health issues has increased by two-thirds over five years.

