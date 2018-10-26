Autumn snow falls in Highlands

Media player
Autumn snow falls at Glencoe Mountain Resort
October snow falls at Glencoe Mountain Resort in the Highlands.
The Met Office has issued a warning of wintry conditions for parts of Scotland.
Forecasters said hail, sleet and snow showers would leave surfaces prone to patchy ice. Slushy snow is expected on some upland routes.
26 Oct 2018
