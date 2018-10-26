MP 'signed NDA' after job bullying

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hannah Bardell 'signed NDA' after bullying in former job
SNP MP Hannah Bardell says she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) after being bullied in a former job.
Ms Bardell told BBC Question Time that it had happened "not that long" before she was elected to the House of Commons in 2015.
-
26 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-45995085/hannah-bardell-signed-nda-after-bullying-in-former-jobRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window