Hear WW1 cornet sound the Last Post

A WW1 cornet has been found in a cupboard in Dundee and will sound the Last Post this weekend.
The cornet will be played on Remembrance Sunday by 18-year-old Harris Academy student Rael Watt.
24 Oct 2018
