Workers strike over equal pay claims
Many schools are shut and home care services are affected in Glasgow as workers strike over equal pay claims.

Glasgow City Council said a settlement had been close and the walkout was unnecessary.

GMB and Unison said about 8,000 workers were taking part in the 48-hour stoppage amid a "lack of progress".

  • 23 Oct 2018