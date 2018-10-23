Media player
Workers in Glasgow strike over equal pay claims
Many schools are shut and home care services are affected in Glasgow as workers strike over equal pay claims.
Glasgow City Council said a settlement had been close and the walkout was unnecessary.
GMB and Unison said about 8,000 workers were taking part in the 48-hour stoppage amid a "lack of progress".
23 Oct 2018
