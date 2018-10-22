Wildcat kittens filmed in Cairngorms

Media player
'Wildcat kittens' filmed by hillwalker in Cairngorms
What appears to be three wildcat kittens have been filmed by a hillwalker the Cairngorms.
Chris Usher was near Lochnagar in Aberdeenshire when he spotted the litter of young cats.
Estimates suggest there are between 100 and 300 wildcats left in Scotland. They are under threat from cross-breeding with domestic cats.
Scottish Wildcat Action said the footage appeared to show genuine wildcat kittens.
22 Oct 2018
