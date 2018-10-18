'Mad cow disease' at Scots farm

Video

A case of BSE - so-called mad cow disease - has been confirmed at a farm in Aberdeenshire.

BBC Scotland understands the "isolated" case involves a beef herd in the Huntly area.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said a movement ban was now in place on the unnamed farm.

Investigations are under way to identify the origin of the disease - the first in Scotland in a decade - which was found after an animal died.