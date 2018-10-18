Kirk names Shetland churches set to close

Media player
The Church of Scotland kirks set to close on Shetland
The Church of Scotland has confirmed the names of the 20 kirks set to close across Shetland.
The church, which has a rising national deficit, said closing the buildings would ensure a "more sustainable future" for Shetland's dwindling congregations.
18 Oct 2018
