Kirk names Shetland churches set to close
The Church of Scotland has confirmed the names of the 20 kirks set to close across Shetland.

The church, which has a rising national deficit, said closing the buildings would ensure a "more sustainable future" for Shetland's dwindling congregations.

  • 18 Oct 2018