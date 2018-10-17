Media player
Could you give up fast fashion?
Fast, disposable fashion is big business. But it comes at a cost to the environment, with manufacturing causing pollution and discarded clothes piling up in landfill sites.
Ashley is a fashion blogger who’s been trying to kick her fast fashion habit.
17 Oct 2018
