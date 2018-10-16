Media player
Scottish Power to use 100% wind power
Scottish Power will become the first major UK energy company to generate all its electricity from wind power instead of coal and gas, after selling its final gas and hydro stations to Drax.
Power company Drax has paid £702m for the rest of Scottish Power's conventional generation business.
Scottish Power plans to invest £5.2bn over four years to more than double its renewables capacity.
Chief executive Keith Anderson said it was a "pivotal shift" for the firm.
16 Oct 2018
