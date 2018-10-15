Sturgeon's support for single market
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sturgeon reiterates support for single market and customs union

Nicola Sturgeon reiterates the Scottish government's backing for UK membership of the single market and customs union.

The first minister said it is "time to compromise" to find a "common sense" solution to Brexit, as she sets out her alternative plans in a new paper.

  • 15 Oct 2018