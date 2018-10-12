Media player
'Waterfall' at hotel during Storm Callum
Heavy rain caused by Storm Callum caused a "waterfall" at one hotel in Scotland.
The Glenburn, next to the Glenburn Hotel in Rothesay in Argyll and Bute, burst its banks causing water to flood down the hill and on to the street below.
Credit - David Mercer
12 Oct 2018
