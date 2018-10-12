Fair Isle gets 24-hour power
Video

Fair Isle gets 24-hour power in renewable energy scheme

For the first time in its history, Britain's most remote community will have a reliable 24-hour electricity supply.

Fair Isle, the remote island half way between Orkney and Shetland, has a population of just 55.

Until now, power has come from a combination of wind turbines and a diesel generator, with no way of storing electricity.

