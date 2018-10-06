Ceremony to remember WW1 troopship sinking

Media player
Ceremony to remember sinking of HMS Otranto on Islay
A ceremony has taken place on the island of Islay to mark the centenary of the sinking of the troopship HMS Otranto. About 500 lives were lost when the ship went down in a storm. It was carrying US soldiers across the Atlantic to World War One. The service was attended by descendants of victims and survivors.
