Wedding gowns remade for stillborn babies

Wedding dresses become clothes for stillborn babies
The loss of her baby girl led Kimberly Shaw-Walker to look for a way to help other parents who have experienced stillbirth or miscarriage.
She appeals to women to donate their old wedding dresses, which she transforms into gowns and blankets for stillborn children.
Kimberly lost her daughter Sarah in December 2013 when she was 35 weeks pregnant.
She speaks to reporter Mairi Rodgers, who lost her daughter Annie at five months pregnant, in the BBC Alba documentary Labour of Love.
09 Oct 2018
