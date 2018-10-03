'Sailing feels like you are free'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Sailing feels like you are free'

Since last October Chloe, who has profound deafness, has completed three sea voyages.

She has experienced Scotland's coast with a charity that aims to transform young lives through sailing.

Chloe is one of almost 800 young people who sailed last year with Ocean Youth Trust Scotland from its base in Greenock.

  • 03 Oct 2018