Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My disabled son should be released from Carstairs'
People with learning disabilities and autism are still being forced to live far from their families, despite a Scottish government pledge five years ago to end the practice.
The BBC has discovered the number of people with learning disabilities unable to leave hospital units is increasing.
Tracey's 31-year-old son Kyle is resident in Carstairs, more than three hours' drive away.
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-45712910/my-disabled-son-should-be-released-from-carstairsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window