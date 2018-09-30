Media player
Brother of Frightened Rabbit singer runs for mental health
The brother of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison took part in the Great Scottish Run to raise awareness of mental health issues.
Grant Hutchison said he wanted to highlight problems of anxiety and depression which led to his brother taking his own life in May.
30 Sep 2018
