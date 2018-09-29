Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV footage of missing cyclist Tony Parsons released
Tony Parsons from was last seen on a charity bike ride on 29 September 2018.
CCTV shows him passing Claymore Filling Station at Glencoe village shortly after 18:00.
Mr Parsons, 64, later headed south on the A82 towards Tyndrum towards his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, where he disappeared without trace.
-
29 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-45686175/cctv-footage-of-missing-cyclist-tony-parsons-releasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window