Sighting of missing cyclist on CCTV
CCTV footage of missing cyclist Tony Parsons released

Tony Parsons from was last seen on a charity bike ride on 29 September 2018.

CCTV shows him passing Claymore Filling Station at Glencoe village shortly after 18:00.

Mr Parsons, 64, later headed south on the A82 towards Tyndrum towards his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, where he disappeared without trace.

