Theresa May: 'SNP should focus on issues that matter'
Theresa May has said the SNP should "focus on the issues that matter to people in Scotland" and forget about a second Scottish independence referendum.
The Prime Minister said the issue had been settled and Scotland should be concentrating on developing closer ties with its major economic market, the rest of the UK.
In a BBC Scotland interview, Mrs May said she was working hard to get the best Brexit deal possible for all of the UK.
27 Sep 2018
