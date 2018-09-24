Would you pay almost £1m for a bottle of whisky?

Video

Would you buy a bottle of whisky for almost £1m?

A bottle of Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 will be auctioned next month in Edinburgh, with an estimate of £700,000 to £900,000.

The 60-year-old whisky was bottled in 1986 and is one of only 24 bottles of its kind.

Martin Green, the whisky specialist at the Bonhams auctioneers, said:" The Macallan 1926 60-year-old has been described as the Holy Grail of whisky.

"Its exceptional rarity and quality puts it in a league of its own, and the world's most serious whisky collectors will wait patiently for many years for a bottle to come onto the market.

"It is a great honour to be offering this amazingly rare whisky at our Edinburgh sale."