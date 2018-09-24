Financial impact of contaminated blood

Video

Gill Fyffe was one of thousands of people infected with hepatitis C or HIV after being given contaminated blood products in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

A blood transfusion after the birth of her second child in Dundee's Ninewells hospital changed her life.

She was forced to give up her job as a teacher because of extreme photosensitivity which means she cannot be exposed to daylight or even light from computers.