Firefighters work to save golf club
About 50 firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a historic golf club in Bearsden.

Fire crews were called to the Glasgow Golf Club in Killermont Avenue at about 21:20 on Thursday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

  • 21 Sep 2018