Firefighters work to save golf club

About 50 firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a historic golf club in Bearsden.
Fire crews were called to the Glasgow Golf Club in Killermont Avenue at about 21:20 on Thursday.
There were no reports of any injuries.
21 Sep 2018
