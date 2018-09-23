Video

The devastating effects of firearms on model skulls are being captured in super slow motion to help investigate gun crime.

Ultra-sensitive cameras from the University of Dundee's School of Science and Engineering have been used to examine the characteristics of different weapons and ammunition.

The project has been run alongside the Forensic Services Firearms section of the Scottish Police Authority to improve how firearms offences are investigated.

The university's Dr Michael Brown said: "Based upon how different and distinctive the outcomes were, it was quite obvious when we had finished how valuable these insights could be for crime scene analysis."

Gary Holcroft, head of physical sciences at SPA Forensic Services, added: "Studying blood patterns is an important tool in crime scene analysis.

"Using this highly specialist camera offered us a unique opportunity to study the pattern created by different bullets fired into models of a human skull and how these bullets performed."