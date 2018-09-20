Corbyn won't rule out indyref2 consent

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to rule out allowing a second Scottish independence referendum to be held if he becomes prime minister.

The Labour leader said he would "decide at the time" what to do if Nicola Sturgeon asked for his consent.

But he insisted his party does not want a referendum, and would be "very clear on why don't think it's a good idea".

Labour gave a "cast iron guarantee" before the last Holyrood election that it would oppose a referendum.

In an interview with BBC Scotland ahead of the party's conference, Mr Corbyn was asked what he would do if Ms Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, asked for the power to hold another vote on independence.

Westminster's consent would be need if any referendum was to be legally binding.