Sturgeon's worry about 'blind Brexit'
Nicola Sturgeon has called for Brexit to be delayed beyond next March if the UK has not secured a detailed agreement with the EU.
The first minister argues that any statement setting out the future relationship is increasingly likely to be "vague and lacking in meaningful detail" - a prospect she has described as a "blind Brexit".
20 Sep 2018
