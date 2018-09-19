Storm Ali: Hundreds queue for buses to get home

Media player
Storm Ali: Hundreds queue at Glasgow Buchanan Street for buses to get home
Hundreds of passengers were forced to queue - many for more than an hour - at Glasgow's Buchanan Street station for buses to Edinburgh following the cancellation of ScotRail trains due to Storm Ali.
The queue of people started inside the main concourse where services were departing and it snaked its way around the exterior of the station.
19 Sep 2018
